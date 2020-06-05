© MReporter24



Video shows how blaze has burned for 6 days in Irkutsk region.The Russian army has been called in to extinguish a blazing wellhead belonging to the country's smallest oil company, Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) .and has posed no threat to life; no-one was hurt by the fire.Oil company emergency workers at the scene along with staff from Ugraprombezopasnost, which provides for industrial safety in hazardous situations, have been unable to extinguish the fire.Artillery forces will be used to shoot down the well head structure - or fountain reinforcement.'For a successful and fast closure of the well, it was decided to utilise military artillery forces who must shoot down the fountain reinforcement,' said a statement by INK. 'Work is underway to deliver them to the scene of the incident. They are expected to arrive in a day or two.'The fire has started on 30 May. Video courtesy MReporter24