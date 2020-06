© The Federalist



"As many of the protesters became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers' weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed."

"Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Attorney General William Barr reportedly made the call to clear protesters near the White House before President Trump spoke Monday.The Washington Post reported that Barr gave the direct order for law enforcementfrom the streets around Lafayette Square before Trump addressed the demonstrations from the Rose Garden.After the crowds were cleared, the Secret Service maintained a clear path so that Trump could walk from the White House to the historic St. John's Episcopal Church, where he was photographed holding up a Bible, a move that was criticized by the bishop and by some lawmakers According to two law enforcement officials, a decision to extend the perimeter around Lafayette Square by one block was made late Sunday evening or early on Monday with the goal of enforcing it Monday afternoon."He conferred with them to check on the status and basically said: 'This needs to be done. Get it done,'" a Justice Department official described. The order resulted in police moving to disperse the crowd.to move the crowd, althoughsaid in a Tuesday afternoon statement thatFollowing Tuesday's report that Barr gave the direct order to clear the area, some political figures condemned the attorney general.Washington Post story, adding, "Shouting from the protesters erupted during Trump's Monday evening address, where he announced thatThe protests and unrest began across the country last week when video emerged, showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning down an unarmed and handcuffed black man, George Floyd. Floyd could be heard pleading for air before falling unconscious and later dying. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The protests have spread to other cities as demonstrators call attention to racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S.The Washington Examiner reached out to the Justice Department about this story.