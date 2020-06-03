An 11-year-old girl in Murray County was killed by two family dogs on Saturday night, authorities said.An incident report from the Murray County Sheriff's Office said two family dogs allegedly attacked and killed Skylar Grace Headrick at the family's home on Dunn Road West in Crandall, Georgia.The two dogs were both Neapolitan mastiffs.According to the incident report, Skylar's older sister found her in the basement of their home after coming home from work about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. The sister then went and told their father, who later told officers he noticed blood on the fur of both the dogs.The father told police the dogs had no history of violence with humans but were occasionally rough with each other.Earlier that night, one of the dogs scratched Skylar, and her dad saw her upstairs Saturday night at about 10 p.m. getting a bandage for her heel.A Facebook post from Northwest Elementary School in Murray County, where the girl went to school, remembered her as a "precious young lady.""Northwest is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Skylar Headrick," the post reads. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family during this time."Nelly Miles, spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, said GBI is investigating the case.