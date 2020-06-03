According to preliminary information provided by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a quake has struck at a depth of 80 kilometres.A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There were no immediate reports about any damage or casualties.Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.Last year, a powerful tremor hit near the Chilean capital of Santiago, damaging roads and some buildings in the city.