Archaeology in western Norway and beyond

Rare elongated dice and board game pieces from the Roman Iron Age have been discovered in western Norway.Last month, Norwegian archaeologists chose to excavate, the scenic location overlooking Alversund played an important role in Norwegian history The site at Ytre Fosse turned out to be a cremation patch., archaeologists found a surprise: rare Roman Iron Age dice and board game pieces."This is wonderfully exciting. Such discoveries have not been made so many times before in Norway or Scandinavia. The special thing here is that," said Morten Ramstad from Bergen University Museum to NRK Archaeologists also found the remains of. The nearby Alverstraumen straight was an important point on the sea route between the north and south of Norway. This was named Nordvegen, the northern way, from which Norway takes its name.The bone debris, carefully decorated pottery and burnt glass indicate the person cremated here was likely of high status. But it's the gaming pieces that highlight this more than anything else., where they liked to enjoy themselves with board games. People who played games like this were local aristocracy or upper class. The game showed that you had the time, profits and ability to think strategically," said Ramstad.The pieces are of a very rare type, known to be from the Roman Iron Age,The dice is marked with number symbols in the form of point circles and have the values ​​zero, three, four and five. Less than 15 of these have been found in Norway. Similar dice were found in the famous Vimose weapon-offering site at Fyn in Denmark.The gaming board at Vimose was also preserved, so we have some idea of what board games may have been played during the period in Scandinavia. Inspired by the Roman game Ludus latrunculorum,The strategy game was likely played for enjoyment or even strategic training on long ocean voyages. Hnefatafl"Finding a game that is almost two thousand years old is incredibly fascinating. It tells us that the people then were not so very different from us," said Ramstad.The results from the Ytre Fosse excavation should contribute to more precise data on the chronology of dice and gaming pieces in Early Iron Age Norway. With further study, we could learn more about the significance and social impact of gaming during these times."This excavation connects Norway to a larger network of communication and trade in Scandinavia. At the same time, the findings can help us to understand the beginnings of the Iron Age in Norway," said archaeologist Louise Bjerre.The findings will now go to the University lab in Bergen to be preserved. Archaeologists hope that the bones and objects from will in time be exhibited to the public.The University of Bergen's Department of Cultural History aims to research, collect, conserve and communicate. Their Bergen museum exhibits objects from prehistory, Norwegian folk art, church art, and ethnographic items from across western Norway.The museum's collections also include the archaeological finds from medieval Bergen , located at Bryggens museum The discovery of the dice and board game pieces are the latest in a string of exciting archaeological finds in Norway. Are you interested in Viking ships? If so, you won't want to miss our podcast episode featuring a digital archaeologist