© Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images



President Donald Trump commented on the protests that raged outside the White House late Friday by commending Secret Service agents on their response before warning protestors.Trump then took aim at Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who he claimed is "who is always looking for money & help," but "wouldn't let the DC Police get involved." Bowser fired back in a tweet soon after , "my police department will always protect DC and all who are in it whether I agree with them (such as those exercising their First Amendment Right) or those I don't (namely, @realdonaldtrump)." In subsequent tweets, Trump took aim at the demonstrators , claiming without evidence that they were "professionally managed so-called 'protesters'" who "had little to do with the memory of George Floyd." He then appeared to reference a gathering of his supporters at the White House set for Saturday night, but did not elaborate."They were just their [sic] to cause trouble," Trump wrote . "The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???"