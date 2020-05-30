© Reuters / Carlos Barria

George Floyd's apparent murder by a Minneapolis police officer wasn't just a shocking display of police brutality. It was part of Russia's plan to topple the US, according to the twilight-zone takes of the liberal intelligentsia.Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody after he was crushed under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. Since his death, the city has been consumed by riots, looting and arson. The incident was just one in the US' history of police beatings and killings of unarmed black males, from Rodney King in 1991 to Eric Garner in 2014."#George Floyd's murder fits into Russia's master plan to promote VIOLENCE in US., per intelligence community," Leanne Watt, a clinical psychologist, tweeted on Friday.These facts also didn't bother writer and activist Xeni Jardin who reminded her followers that Russia wants to provoke "racial conflict between Americans to weaken the US."Russian media outlets are covering the fallout of Floyd's death, just like American and world media are.After all, Russians didn't sail slave ships across the Atlantic for two centuries. The Kremlin didn't pass Jim Crow laws to legally enshrine the concept of black inferiority. Muscovites didn't join the Ku Klux Klan en masse in the early 20th century. Despite the ramblings of the Russiagaters, racial tension and division in the US is as American as apple pie.