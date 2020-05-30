At least three pigs died after they were struck by lightning Thursday afternoon, May 28, in Banga, Aklan.Russel Braulio, owner of the pigs, said the incident happened past 3 p.m. Thursday."I was at home. It was raining then. Suddenly, I heard a flashing light and noise," Braulio said.He said taking care of domestic pigs is one of his livelihood."We decided to just bury the pigs. We could not do anything more about it," said Braulio.Aside from the pigs, a tree nearby was also hit by the lightning.