These record low May temperatures were set ACROSS the southernmost tip of Africa, although the east appears to have been disproportionately hit.
The "II AGR" weather station in Buffelspoort -located NW of Johannesburg- set a new "Lowest Minimum" temperature on Thursday, May 28 of -2C (35.6F) — a reading which comfortably usurped the station's previous all-time lowest May minimum of 0.9C (33.6F) set back on May 10, 1970.
Secunda -located amidst the coalfields of the Mpumalanga province- was another region to suffer its lowest May temperature on record. The town logged a bone-chilling -3.9C (25F) on Thursday morning, which surpassed the old record of -3.3C (26F) from May 29, 1994.
Exceptional snowfall has been accompanying the low temps.
"We've got ground-level snow in quite a few places," said Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA while on popular SA radio show CapeTalk on May 27.
"The front swept in from the west and has gone right across the country ... We've had snow on the Western Cape mountains, the Southwestern Cape and through the Southern Cape and into the Eastern Cape ... also, in Lesotho and the Northern Cape ... So, pretty much widespread snow," said le Sueur.
"We're going to see a chilly winter," he concluded.
A total of 14 never-before-seen-in-May low temperature records were set across South Africa on May 28 alone (link here) — a blast of Antarctic air forced its way unusually-far north on the back of a meridional (wavy) jet stream flow; an increasing phenomena, and one strongly linked to the historically low solar activity we're currently experiencing.
https://tropicaltidbits.com/]
The COLD TIMES are returning in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) revealing it will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and GROW YOUR OWN.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach — be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).[Thank you to Albert Van Lingen for bringing this story to my attention.]
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Comment: See also: Sun's strongest solar flare since 2017, noctilucent clouds reach "rare" intensity over Sweden, cosmic rays up 18% since 2015