Two months ago I arrived here alone, standing forlornly with my rucksack on Blackburn railway station, in the midnight snow. I wanted to make a stand on principle against illegal war, and against Jack Straw's decision that we should use intelligence obtained under torture. I wanted to get some national publicity for these issues during the campaign, to counter Tony Blair's mantra: "Let's move on" from the war.



(Am I the only one to find this mantra insulting? I think I'll rob a bank to get some campaign funds. When the police come to take me away, I'll say, "Hey, let's move on. OK, so I robbed a bank. Whatever the rights and wrongs, that phase is over. What is important is that we all come together now and get behind the really great things I'm going to do with the money.")

"And now we must move on from Watergate to the business of the people"

"No decision I have ever made in politics has been as divisive as the decision to go to war to in Iraq. It remains deeply divisive today. I know a large part of the public want to move on."

"Our country has been distracted by this matter for too long and I take my responsibility for my part in all of this," he said. "That is all I can do. Now is the time — in fact, it is past time — to move on. . . . And so tonight I ask you to turn away from the spectacle of the past seven months, to repair the fabric of our national discourse, and to return our attention to all the challenges and all the promise of the next American century."

"It is now time to move on... the country wants to move on."

Boris has a new slogan, "Move on", which he deployed repeatedly today in his appearance before the House of Commons Liaison Committee.The public, he solemnly informed those watching, now wanted the narrative to "Move on" from the Dominic Cummings debacle.The aged among us will remember that after the disaster of the Iraq war,. Only he could not. The dead of Iraq have haunted him ever since, they enabled Brown to depose him and Blair has the look of a man who believes the dead will be waiting to speak against him in the next life. No matter how much the Guardian still tries constantly to rehabilitate him, he will always have to be protected from the British public, a stinking rich, morally bankrupt pariah.One of the first articles published in this blog spoke ofOn 21 April 2005 I published from the Blackburn parliamentary election:Like Johnson,This is the standard mantra for politicians who have done something very illegal: the public do not care, are not interested in justice being visited on politicians. It is always the public who are urging the guilty politicians to "move on" and ignore the trivial detail of their own guilt.I presume you see the pattern here.I tried to discover some examples of politicians telling us to "move on" from an issue, where hindsight does not show the politician to have been a massive crook. No examples were readily apparent.