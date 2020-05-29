Society's Child
The new stupid: Design firm announces protective virus-proof suit designed for concerts and clubbing
Truth Theory
Wed, 27 May 2020 00:00 UTC
Hopefully, people can return to their normal social lives soon, but just in case we are living in some type of post-apocalyptic cyber-punk pandemic, an inventor is creating a hazmat suit that is built specifically for going out to the club. The suit comes with a tight-fitting helmet, an air filtration system, and LED lighting accents.
Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club, is behind the inventive design.
NBC New York.
Risueno explained that he came up with the idea after seeing the debates about people going out to spring break during the pandemic.
"With our solution we are trying to make space available for everyone because our solution depends on your own footprint rather than distancing yourself," Risueno said.
You might not even need to buy one of these suits to go clubbing either, Risueno says that it could be possible to rent these from nightclubs, who would be responsible for sanitizing them between uses.
"We need to make sure that people want to wear it and they feel good about wearing it. So it's a little bit more of a fashion piece rather than something that looks like a medical device. The most exciting part is being able to have a deeper more emotional, physical connection with the people around you," Risueno said.
The patent for the suit is currently pending.
Reader Comments
Yeah...positive pressure biohazard suits seriously stir my manhood...lol...
Damn what a fucked-up species. HELPpp
Comment: Now you can succumb to the virus hysteria, still go out clubbing "safely" - and look like you work at the Pentagon's most flamboyant bio-research lab in existence while doing it! Welcome to the New Stupid!