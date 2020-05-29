bubble suit 1
The concert and nightlife industry has been one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic because live events with hundreds, if not thousands of people is an essential part of the business model. Some artists and music producers have attempted to stream into their fans' homes through online platforms, and this has created a great way to connect, but some of the social aspects of these events are lost in the internet gatherings.
Hopefully, people can return to their normal social lives soon, but just in case we are living in some type of post-apocalyptic cyber-punk pandemic, an inventor is creating a hazmat suit that is built specifically for going out to the club. The suit comes with a tight-fitting helmet, an air filtration system, and LED lighting accents.

Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club, is behind the inventive design.

"Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety. It's a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level," Risueno told NBC New York.

Risueno explained that he came up with the idea after seeing the debates about people going out to spring break during the pandemic.

"How can we bring events, how can we bring socialization back in? How can we help the industry not die? We said we still need to find a solution because people are still going out. People are still going to party and still skipping social distance measures," Risueno explained.

Risueno says that these types of suits could be an alternative to social distancing measures, which would force clubs to only let a small number of people in, likely with an inflated ticket price.

"With our solution we are trying to make space available for everyone because our solution depends on your own footprint rather than distancing yourself," Risueno said.

You might not even need to buy one of these suits to go clubbing either, Risueno says that it could be possible to rent these from nightclubs, who would be responsible for sanitizing them between uses.

"We need to make sure that people want to wear it and they feel good about wearing it. So it's a little bit more of a fashion piece rather than something that looks like a medical device. The most exciting part is being able to have a deeper more emotional, physical connection with the people around you," Risueno said.

The patent for the suit is currently pending.