"Thieves and Canaanites"

Jewish scripture says the newcomers eventually triumphed, but archaeological evidence doesn't show widespread destruction of Canaanite populations.

Who came first?

Tel Megiddo was an important Canaanite city state during the Bronze Age, approximately 3500 B.C. to 1200 B.C. DNA analysis reveals that the city's population included migrants from the distant Caucasus Mountains.A new study of ancient DNA traces the surprising heritage of these mysterious Bronze Age people. 4 Minute ReadByThey are best known as the people who lived "in a land flowing with milk and honey" until they were vanquished by the ancient Israelites and disappeared from history. But a scientific report published today reveals thatThe study in Cell also shows thatThe team extracted ancient DNA from the bones of 73 individuals buried over the course of 1,500 years at five Canaanite sites scattered across Israel and Jordan. They also factored in data from an additional 20 individuals from four sites previously reported.says co-author and molecular evolutionist Liran Carmel of Jerusalem's Hebrew University. So while the Canaanites lived in far-flung city states, and never coalesced into an empire, they shared genes as well as a common culture.The study — a collaborative effort between Carmel's lab, the ancient DNA lab at Harvard University, and other groups — was by far the largest of its type in the region. Its findings are the latest in a series of recent breakthroughs in our understanding ofMarc Haber, a geneticist at the Wellcome Trust's Sanger Institute in Hinxton, United Kingdom, co-led a 2017 study of five Canaanite individuals from the coastal town of Sidon. The results showed thatBiblical texts, written many centuries later, insist that Yahweh promised the land of Canaan to the Israelites after their escape from Egypt.Theand were long thought to derive from earlier populations that settled in the region thousands of years before. ButWhether this resulted from long-distance trade or migration was uncertain. The new study demonstrates that significant numbers of people, and not just goods, were moving around during humanity's first era of cities and empires.Carmel adds that the, and "could have involved multiple waves throughout the Bronze Age."One brother and sister who lived around 1500 B.C. in Megiddo, in what is now northern Israel, were from a family that had migrated relatively recently from the northeast. The team also noted that individuals at two coastal sites — Ashkelon in Israel and Sidon in Lebanon — show slightly more genetic diversity. That may be the result of broader Mediterranean port towns than inland settlements.Glenn Schwartz, an archaeologist at Johns Hopkins University who was not involved in the study, said that the biological data provides important insight into how Canaanites shared a notable number of genes as well as cultural traits. And Haber from the Wellcome Trust noted that the quantity of DNA results is particularly impressive, given the difficulty of extracting samples from old bones buried in such a warm climate that can quickly degrade genetic material.Both Israeli and Palestinian politicians claim the region of Israel and the Palestinian territories is the ancestral home of their people, and maintain that the other group was a late arrival. "We are the Canaanites," asserted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last year. "This land is for its people...who were here 5,000 years ago." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said recently that the ancestors of modern Palestinians "came from the Arabian peninsula to the Land of Israel thousands of years" after the Israelites.concludes Schwartz — although Carmel adds that there are hints of later demographic shifts.Carmel hopes to soon expand the findings by collecting DNA from the remains of those who can be identified as Judean, Moabite, Ammonite, and other groups mentioned in the Bible and other texts.