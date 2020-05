© Getty

The political elites have lost the plot over Covid-19. The people must take over.There was a fascinating clip on the news last week. ITV was reporting from a crowded beach in Brighton. People were sunning themselves, chatting with friends, necking beers. All to the fury of lockdown fanatics, of course, who view these pleasure-seekers as selfish, unwitting murderers. 'You're killing people!', as the demented cry goes.During ITV's report, a man holding a bottle of beer and mingling with his family said something really revealing: 'I know we're down here drinking beer... but if we carry on the way we're going, I think we're going to have a major lockdown in two weeks... and we're going to see a massive rise in deaths again.'So he was breaking the lockdown, or at least infuriating lockdown fanatics, while simultaneously genuflecting to one of the core commandments of the lockdown ideology - that individual bad behaviour can cause social mayhem and even death.Indeed, our beer-drinking friend, despite publicly swearing allegiance to the cult of lockdown, was still judged to have lapsed too far from the lockdown belief system. He was mauled online. He should be denied medical treatment if he requires it during the second spike he's helping to bring about, the lockdowners cried. Let him die.Saying one thing and doing another - expressing support for the lockdown while breaking it on the sly - is probably widespread in lockdown Britain. In a sense it's a healthy hypocrisy, speaking to some people's scepticism of the lockdown and their willingness to take risks to do things that are essential to the human soul: have a beer on Brighton beach, visit family members, pop into the office, swing by a sexual partner's house.These are good things, as nutritious to the individual as food and exercise are.It is testament to the nanny state's successful reduction of human beings to units of health that so many in officialdom think it is acceptable to deprive us of social, spiritual and sexual interaction for so long.But there is also a serious problem with this 'healthy hypocrisy'. It confirms the dominance of one way of thinking. It speaks to a tyranny of wisdom - in this case the wisdom of lockdown - that people feel they must bow before even if they disagree with it.Polls capture - in that partial way that polls do - this tension in lockdown Britain. On one hand, polls show widespread support for the lockdown. At the start of May, a month into this unprecedented shutdown of economic life and social life, an Opinium poll found that four out of five people were in favour of extending the lockdown and were opposed to easing the closure of schools, pubs and restaurants.But polls also find that people are breaking lockdown. A few days after that Opinium poll, another survey found that 29 per cent of Brits had broken the rules. What was most striking is that this confession to sinfulness by 29 per cent of people was only possible because the poll was anonymous. When polling is not anonymous, when there's a possibility your name will appear alongside the heresy of breaking lockdown, just three per cent admitted to doing things they aren't meant to be doing.In a sense this isn't a new phenomenon. People have been saying things they don't really believe to pollsters for a long time. And such dishonesty with pollsters tends to grow in times of huge social pressure, when a culture of conformism makes it clear that 'deviant' thinking will not be tolerated.In the UK we have the 'shy Tory' phenomenon, where in the 1992 General Election, and even more pointedly in the 2015 General Election, opinion polls continually underestimated the Tory vote. In a cultural climate in which it was considered bad to be a Tory, where much of education, commentary and popular culture was oriented towards Tory-bashing and depicting Tories as greedy, uncaring people, many voters opted to tell pollsters a little white lie rather than risk being considered unkind and un-PC. Historically, this trend has been referred to as a 'spiral of silence', where, fearing isolation or demonisation for their views, people cease to express them openly, including to pollsters.Covid conformism must be confronted. In their echo chambers, where they're all trying to outdo each other in their levels of commitment to smashing Covid, the political and media elites have become increasingly blinkered, dogmatic and intolerant on everything related to Covid-19. The lack of relaxed, freely stated opposition to their lockdown mania means they become madder and madder in their commitment to it. The corrosion of freedom of thought in relation to Covid-19 has deadly consequences, because it means the lockdown endures - nine weeks now - when many people know in their heart of hearts that it is wrong and deeply damaging to the future of this country.So the public has to step up. Our political leaders and cultural elites cannot be trusted to lead us out of lockdown. They have invested too much of their reputations in this unhinged policy. A huge step-change is required in the UK and the public must bring it about, by chipping away at lockdown and, even more importantly, arguing against it in the public arena.Brendan O'Neill