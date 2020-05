© unknown

"Ministers have already received an embarrassing slap on the wrists for their dodgy spin on testing figures. It seems they haven't learnt their lesson. We need absolute transparency in the presentation of these figures".

Two samples taken from the same patient are being recorded asin the Government's official figures.Tens of thousands of Covid-19 tests have beenin the Government's official tally, public health officials have admitted.Diagnostic tests which involvefrom the same patient are beingsince the start of the pandemic.The discrepancy is in large part explained by the practice ofPublic Health England oversee the testing of patients who are seriously ill in hospital, as well as the most critical key workers.The test involves a swab from the mouth and nose as well as a sample of saliva. Although both of these are taken from the same patient, they are counted twice by the Government in its daily data.It is not the first time the Government has been caught massaging the testing data.Jon Ashworth MP, Labour's Shadow Health Secretary, said:The Government announced at the beginning of May that it would be extending its target from 100,000 tests per day to 200,000 tests per day . But so far it has only hit the 100,000 target nine times in the 20 days since its introduction.Global health experts said the Government should stop fixating on its arbitrary targets and instead focus on making testing work to drive down Covid-19 infections in the UK.