© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The final blow to the way of life you and I know will be the new 50 days on 30 days off lock down strategy being implemented globally beginning this summer. Meat, chicken and poultry packers will not be able to open at even a fraction of former throughput. Chile gives us a glimpse of where that will lead. Real Estate market crashes as BOA unloads 10+ million shares of a real estate ETF. Put on the shoulder straps, and buckle up.