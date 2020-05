© Global Look Press/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/Monika Skolimowska

Rob Lyons is a UK journalist specialising in science, environmental and health issues. He is the author of 'Panic on a Plate: How Society Developed an Eating Disorder'.

The parallels between coronavirus and climate change are striking. Pandemic models exaggerated the danger and insisted we must lockdown societies. Climate change models are being similarly distorted to demand zero emissions.Covid-19 has provoked an enormous debate about the virtues of computer modelling. The scary numbers published by Professor Neil Ferguson's team in mid-March had an enormous impact on the lockdown policy in the UK and were influential around the world.Ferguson's team suggested 500,000 people could die in the UK without government intervention. Even the original policy of isolating possible cases and members of the same household, along with advice on handwashing, would have led to 250,000 deaths - or so the models claimed.It would have been far better to appreciate the inevitable limitations of modelling. First, our knowledge of the problem itself - in this case, the virus and how it spreads - is always imperfect. Second, we never have enough data, so it will always be partial. Third, the model itself is always a very rough approximation of the real world, based on projections as to how people behave, the way the economy works, and much more.Instead, the most frightening numbers take on a life of their own, encouraging politicians to act on the 'reasonable' worst-case scenario rather than the most probable ones.Climate change is a far more complex problem than the spread of a virus. The basic notion that certain gases absorb radiation from the Earth's surface and then re-emit it - the misnamed 'greenhouse effect' - has been around for well over a century.But the direct impacts of this effect are fairly limited.Indeed, there may well be a net benefit to moderate warming. Even NASA, which has been central to scares about climate change, has noted that rising levels of carbon dioxide may well be helping to increase the growth of plants, including food crops.The more alarming forecasts for warming come about if temperature rises due to CO2 cause other things to happen which amplify the warming. For example, a warmer world means water vapour in the atmosphere, which is a problem because water vapour is the most abundant greenhouse gas of all. Melting permafrost could release methane that has been locked into frozen soils.The impacts of variations in solar radiation or the changing level of cloudiness are also matters of considerable controversy. We have an improving, but still partial, understanding of the physics.Modelling how all the different elements of our climate interact is a mammoth task reserved for the world's most powerful supercomputers. But it remains the case that testing computer models is tricky - we want answers in just a few years when testing the models properly could take decades. What we do know is there is a persistent problem with models 'running hot' - of overstating warming predictions compared to real-world temperature changes.What numbers do you even start your models with?One controversy has been over the representative concentration pathways (RCP) used by climate models. These look at the level of warming impact, or 'forcing', from different levels of greenhouse gases, with built-in assumptions about how we might reach those levels of concentration.Without getting too lost in the complexity, the fact is that one of these pathways - called RCP 8.5 - is used again and again in studies, but is erroneously and persistently described as 'business as usual'. In short, it is suggested that if we don't do anything about climate change, the world's temperature will rocket and there will be enormous problems, both for humans and the wider natural world.As one researcher has put it: "RCP8.5 was never meant to be a business-as-usual scenario, but a high-end scenario, consistent with the highest emissions scenarios in the literature." The scenario suggests the world population will increase far more quickly than anyone really believes, that we will use more and more energy, that coal burning will rise massively and much more. It's a climate change fantasy and should be treated as such.In the real world, fertility rates are in decline pretty much everywhere, we're getting more and more efficient at using energy, and we're tending to shift away from coal to other energy sources. Just shifting from coal to gas has had more impact on lowering emissions than anything else.Covid-19 is a real problem that has been grossly exaggerated. It seems to me that climate change could cause some problems too, but that these have been blown out of all proportion by activists and politicians seeking to pursue their own political agendas.It is vital that we thoroughly interrogate the science, and the models, around both - or we could end up in an even more disastrous situation than the current mess we're in.