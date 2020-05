© WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/THE WHITE HOUSE

Who can blame them for wanting to know more about a program that intentionally sent illegal guns to Mexico that killed Mexicans?In the movie "Cliff Hanger," John Lithgow's character, Qualen, utters a line that reminds me of how unscrupulous Democrat muckety-mucks like the Clintons and Obama operate. Qualen says, "Kill a few people, they call you a murderer. Kill a million and you're a conqueror." Similarly, with the Clintons and Obama, commit a few crimes, they call you a petty criminal. Commit a million and you're untouchable. Well, maybe not a million — then again. You get the point.And aside from this current and perhaps most treacherous of the Obama administration's sinister machinations,Not sure what took them so long. It sure was something to ask when President Obama was still running things.Katie Pavlich, at Townhall.com, wrote Ostensibly, the goal of the operation was to track guns after allowing illegal sales in the U.S. and then the transportation of some 2,000 firearms, including "AK-47s and .50 caliber rifles," to south of the border. After tracking the guns, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) would supposedly go after "bigger fish" gun trafficker.But, according to Pavlich, "only two [firearms] were rigged with GPS devices that died within hours of crossing the border."Many gun rights advocates believe the operation was an effort to damage Americans' right to keep and bear arms.In 2012, former U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) said , "Could it be that what they really were thinking of was in fact to use this walking of guns in order to promote an assault weapons ban? Many think so, and they haven't come up with an explanation that would cause any of us not to agree."The biggest tragedy arising out of the Fast and Furious debacle — one we now know was preventable — is that U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry lost his life , shot and killed by cartel thugs at the U.S. border with Mexico.Subsequently, investigators traced the guns used to kill Agent Terry to among those allowed to walk from the U.S. into Mexico during Operation Fast and Furious. A whistleblower, ATF Agent John Dodson , great investigative reporting by Sharyl Attkisson (then of CBS News), and pressure from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) exposed the operation to the public.Reportedly, agents even recovered one of the Fast and Furious guns at the hideaway house of infamous Mexican cartel boss Joaquin "el Chapo" Guzman. When asked by Congress about the gunwalking operation, Attorney General Eric Holder stonewalled the folks who are supposed to do oversight to thwart, you know, corruption — but the Obama administration was " scandal-free ," right?It seems Holder preferred to be the "first sitting attorney general to be voted in civil and criminal contempt by the House of Representatives" rather than turn over the Fast and Furious documents they requested. Makes you wonder what's in them, doesn't it?And now Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants an explanation. Can you blame him? While I have problems with the Mexican government's tenacious corruption (there's no good reason Mexico couldn't be as prosperous as the U.S. or Canada), who can blame them for wanting to know more about a program that intentionally sent illegal guns to Mexico that killed Mexicans?According to Pavlich, the Fast and Furious guns have been responsible for some 69 murders and counting. Mexico has enough problems with violent crime without an American administration using our neighbor to bolster a leftist political agenda.