Mexico demands the U.S. finally explain Obama's 'Fast and Furious' fiasco
Thu, 21 May 2020 13:44 UTC
In the movie "Cliff Hanger," John Lithgow's character, Qualen, utters a line that reminds me of how unscrupulous Democrat muckety-mucks like the Clintons and Obama operate. Qualen says, "Kill a few people, they call you a murderer. Kill a million and you're a conqueror." Similarly, with the Clintons and Obama, commit a few crimes, they call you a petty criminal. Commit a million and you're untouchable. Well, maybe not a million — then again. You get the point.
We're now seeing a cascade of unearthed evidence of what seems to be an apparent three-plus-year coup attempt by the Obama administration and media allies against the Trump administration, most notably, against the president himself. We can especially thank the brilliant and courageous job being done by Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Rick Grenell.
And aside from this current and perhaps most treacherous of the Obama administration's sinister machinations, Mexico now wants to know what the hell the U.S. was doing during the 2009-2011 Fast and Furious "not a smidgeon of corruption" corruption. Not sure what took them so long. It sure was something to ask when President Obama was still running things.
Katie Pavlich, at Townhall.com, wrote, "The Mexican government is still waiting for an apology for Operation Fast and Furious, an illegal and secret gun running schemeimplemented during the Obama administration."
Ostensibly, the goal of the operation was to track guns after allowing illegal sales in the U.S. and then the transportation of some 2,000 firearms, including "AK-47s and .50 caliber rifles," to south of the border. After tracking the guns, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) would supposedly go after "bigger fish" gun trafficker.
But, according to Pavlich, "only two [firearms] were rigged with GPS devices that died within hours of crossing the border." So, what was President Obama's true motivation? Many gun rights advocates believe the operation was an effort to damage Americans' right to keep and bear arms.
In 2012, former U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) said, "Could it be that what they really were thinking of was in fact to use this walking of guns in order to promote an assault weapons ban? Many think so, and they haven't come up with an explanation that would cause any of us not to agree."
The biggest tragedy arising out of the Fast and Furious debacle — one we now know was preventable — is that U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry lost his life, shot and killed by cartel thugs at the U.S. border with Mexico.
Subsequently, investigators traced the guns used to kill Agent Terry to among those allowed to walk from the U.S. into Mexico during Operation Fast and Furious. A whistleblower, ATF Agent John Dodson, great investigative reporting by Sharyl Attkisson (then of CBS News), and pressure from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) exposed the operation to the public.
Reportedly, agents even recovered one of the Fast and Furious guns at the hideaway house of infamous Mexican cartel boss Joaquin "el Chapo" Guzman. When asked by Congress about the gunwalking operation, Attorney General Eric Holder stonewalled the folks who are supposed to do oversight to thwart, you know, corruption — but the Obama administration was "scandal-free," right?
It seems Holder preferred to be the "first sitting attorney general to be voted in civil and criminal contempt by the House of Representatives" rather than turn over the Fast and Furious documents they requested. Makes you wonder what's in them, doesn't it? Both AG Holder and President Obama denied knowledge of the operation despite significant evidence to the contrary. Holder said he'd heard about it on the news.
So, in the you-can't-make-this-up category, while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama were advocating for gun control in the U.S., blaming American gun ownership for the violence in Mexico, they were apparently allowing, even facilitating, distribution of thousands of illegal guns into the hands of Mexican drug lords and other violent criminals. Guns villains used to murder not only Agent Terry but also other Mexican citizens.
And now Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants an explanation. Can you blame him? While I have problems with the Mexican government's tenacious corruption (there's no good reason Mexico couldn't be as prosperous as the U.S. or Canada), who can blame them for wanting to know more about a program that intentionally sent illegal guns to Mexico that killed Mexicans?
According to Pavlich, the Fast and Furious guns have been responsible for some 69 murders and counting. Mexico has enough problems with violent crime without an American administration using our neighbor to bolster a leftist political agenda.
