What could go wrong?

Shady track record

All connected

Serco, the company behind the UK's upcoming Covid-19 tracing app, has admitted to a data breach that leaked details of nearly 300 people. But how did it get the government contract in the first place, given its track record?It had been trialed on the Isle of Wight and everything was set to go live imminently, even though it is already behind schedule.The only bump in the road was the issue of privacy.The British government opted to pursue a methodology of storing everyone's data centrally, as opposed to the alternative of letting individual phones store the data. That method helps authorities obtain a better overview of the pandemic, but with 60 percent of the population required to download the app for it to work, the question of privacy loomed large.But at this early stage, it has been forced into a humiliating apology after it shared the email addresses of 296 tracers by accident.The choice of Serco to handle this project is adding insult to injury.The company was fined £19.2 million last summer for fraud and false accounting over the Ministry of Justice's electronic tagging service for released prisoners - plus the £70 million they paid in compensation. Two of their former executives were also criminally charged over the affair.Serco reached out to Appleby to establish a holding company in Mauritius to buy 49 percent of a firm in Abu Dhabi. The lawyers were suspicious of the motivations and reckoned it was to escape tax, so walked away. To back up their decision, they referenced allegations against Serco which included breaching responsibilities of the handling of nuclear waste, manipulating results to show it met NHS targets, covering up sexual abuse of immigrants, plus horrendous reports from prisons it ran in New Zealand and Australia.Serco's CEO is Rupert Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill and brother of Conservative MP, Nicholas. Despite Serco's claims they have turned over a new leaf, Rupert was trapped in a web of lies only a few weeks ago, that was conveniently afforded minimal coverage by the mainstream media.He was caught tweeting aboard a sleeper train from London to Scotland - another much criticised service operated by Serco.Responding to the new evidence, he told the Scotsman: "The purpose of the visit, which was in my private time, was to conduct essential job interviews with candidates for the vacant position of resident manager, which is a vital role in such a remote community."Wasn't this the same crime that forced Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood to walk the plank and resign? The excuse of conducting interviews for a non-key worker role is blatantly not valid.The Scottish government slammed Soames' trip, even before it heard about the naval detour to his estate while the Conservatives in London remained silent.Is it too much of a leap to bring up the fact that his brother is part of the Conservatives' inner circle, and that Boris Johnson is a fervent admirer of his grandfather, having even written a book titled, 'The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History'?