Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for one county after two dams breached on the same day, warning that downtown Midland could be under nine feet of water in just 12 hours as thousands evacuate.Both the Edenville and Sanford dams near Midland breached on Tuesday after several days of heavy rainfall, sending a torrent of water downstream along the Tittabawassee River and prompting the governor to issue an evacuation order for the area's 10,000 or so residents."If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe," Whitmer said in a statement , noting the state's National Guard had been activated and warning the city of Midland could be devastated by flooding as soon as Wednesday.Several images and videos have emerged on social media showing the progress of the flooding and some of the damage caused, while one clip captured the moment the Edenville dam failed.Local officials have urged residents to get as far away from the Tittabawassee River as possible and to seek high ground.In addition to the Tittabawassee River, the Rifle River near Sterling has also reached a stage of major flooding, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue emergency flash flood warnings in locations near the failed dams.