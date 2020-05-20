In a successful operation against ISIS in Diyali province on Tuesday, Iraqi Shia militias discovered and annihilated 6 terrorist bases and managed to kill 4 of them, the Arabic-language al-Akhbariyeh news website quoted a security source in eastern Iraq.The report states that the security and intelligence forces in cooperation with counterterrorism units in Diyali province found and destroyed 6 hideouts of the ISIS terrorists in the Wadi al-Thalab region and killed four of them.In another development on Tuesday, the brigade 23 of Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) engaged in clashes with the ISIS terrorists in the al-Azim region, killing a number of them near the village of Albu Mare'i.Earlier this month, a senior commander of Hashd al-Shaabi said the ISIS terrorist group planned to repeat its 2014 Mosul occupation scenario in several Iraqi provinces but was stopped by the Iraqi Shia militias.Al-Husseini said that the ISIS was surprised by the rapid reaction shown by Hashd al-Shaabi and other Iraqi security forces and failed to implement its plots.Another commander of Hashd al-Shaabi had warned early in May that the ISIS terrorist group has been reinvigorated and activated again in a number of provinces in Iraq.