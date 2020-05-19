hail
It all started with an intense storm, but that was just the beginning. Then hail came. The city of the valleys,It all started with an intense storm, but that was just the beginning. Then hail came. The city of the valleys, Huasteca de San Luis de Potosí, Mexico, is used to such storms, but yesterday afternoon nobody expected it.

Suddenly, hail started, but what fell were giant ice balls, some the size of a melon.


Many vehicles and houses were affected by the impacts of these ice balls, breaking glass and damaging roofs.

Given the curious about the phenomenon, many people went out to register these giant hail, filling social networks with photos and videos.

HAIL DAMAGE
