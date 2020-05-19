© Reuters / Stringer

An international group of labor unions has filed a complaint alleging "systemic" and "rampant" sexual harassment at McDonald's restaurants around the globe, arguing the corporate fast food giant has ignored the problem for years.The complaint was filed with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday by the International Union of Food Workers (IUF), which said McDonald's had allowed a "sexual harassment crisis" to persist in restaurants all over the world, including in the US, Brazil, Australia, France, the UK, Chile, and Colombia, among other countries.The group filed its grievance with regulators in the Netherlands instead of the US, where McDonald's is headquartered, arguing that because harassment "permeates the top ranks of corporate management," their complaint would be handled by "unclean hands" in the States."Mediation is the goal. It's not a case of winning or losing, it's about coming together and finding a joint solution to this problem," Compa said, adding that while the complaint can't force the company to change its ways, similar grievances have brought globe-spanning corporations to the table before.The IUF is not the first to accuse McDonald's of tolerating harassment. Last year, the Time's Up legal defense fund - created to finance lawsuits brought against high-profile harassers - filed two dozen complaints against the company, while on the same day Brazilian prosecutors launched a probe into racism and sexual assault at the restaurant. Time's Up also helped employees bring a separate class action suit against McDonald's earlier this month seeking $500 million, alleging "systemic sexual harassment."