"My prediction is if these blue states try to stay closed down for more than two or three more weeks, you're going to start to see almost rioting in the streets because people are not going to put up with the government keeping them in a state of impoverishment, which is what they're doing."

"I'm a big, big, strong believer of federalism. I think it's one of the greatest features of our Constitution is that power resides in the states, not the federal government. And, you know, I'm from Illinois. We have a dunce cap governor in Illinois. He's talking about another several weeks of keeping the state shut down and, look, the people voted for him, they're gonna have to suffer the consequences. Maybe they'll vote for change leadership, you know, next time."

"...the real role of the president is to cheerlead these, try to talk these governors into reopening and telling them how it can be done safely, and give them guidance and guidelines about how to do it."

"I think that's very appropriate to go to the courts. But that was a state court, not a federal court. So citizens are fighting back. And it's about time, and you're seeing protests in the streets, people taking it to the courts."

"They say, 'If Wisconsin doesn't open up, I'm going to Arizona. If Michigan doesn't open up, I'm going to Tennessee.' And so the Democratic governors are keeping their economy shut down at their own extreme peril."

"use the power of the bully pulpit. That's one of the strongest powers the president has, is to say 'Look, you know, the governor of New Jersey or New York or Illinois, you're shut down. Meanwhile, we have commerce, and we have healthy people, and we're combatting the disease in Tennessee and Texas and Iowa and Nebraska and all these other places. Why in the world aren't you getting with the program?'"

