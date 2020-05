© Getty Images / AlbertoGonzalez

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

While rates of infection around the UK vary wildly, the capital has managed to hit a low of fewer than 24 cases a day. Now the clamor is growing to ease up on the lockdown and get back to normal life.With fewer than 24 new cases of coronavirus appearing in London each day now, surely, for the love of man, it's time we moved back to normality, pronto.From the outset, it's been drummed into us that it's the science that matters. The science said that the R number - the crucial indicator of how many new people one coronavirus sufferer would infect - needed to be less than one, and holding, before any easing of restrictions would be considered.In Germany , where their line in the sand was R1 - having three consecutive days above that figure this week - they're even kicking off the Bundesliga again tomorrow. Why not here?So let's get a move on. People want to return to work. They need to return to work.We're not all stupid, mouth-breathing face-sneezers looking to jam up against fellow commuters in the rush hour and spread a killer virus.We're happy to maintain our two meters of personal space. We get it. People do keep their distance. This is Britain, remember.We can have neighbors for years and never speak to them, content to keep them at arm's length and they us. Social distancing is already a way of life, we are born into it.The kids are not diving into their geography tasks with relish or asking what's next with their English homework. They are doing what kids do, on Facetime.They're playing, arguing, shouting, singing, laughing and celebrating the fact they haven't been to school for two months. And that's the lucky ones.One thing we have learned from the pandemic lockdown is that homeschooling just doesn't work when the parents are expected to work and organize the household simultaneously.For anyone who has spent time working productively from home, they'll know that constant interruptions are both irritating and massively counter-productive, and stir up guilt that maybe you should be spending more time with the family and not be too focused on work. This is not good for your bank account. Or your mental health.And while we're happy to turn out on Thursday evenings to clap for a cause and are delighted the killer grip of Covid-19 is loosening, the latest infection statistics in London finally offer our leaders a chance to make a real difference and give us some hope that this pandemic is passing.So come on PM, it's time. Let us people go.