We certainly feel as physicians... that many people have had what we call a mild dose of this virus and may not have noticed that they had it.

More than 25 percent of the UK population may already have had the Covid-19 virus, with many experiencing only a "mild dose" of the illness, Dr Adrian Heald, who conducted new research at the University of Manchester, has told RT.The research, published this week in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, used local authority data to predict the cumulative spread of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.The researchers calculated the R rate (by which contagion reproduction is measured) within each local authority area going back to the second half of April. From there, looking at variations across areas with more or fewer cases, they extrapolated that one in four people, or 25 percent, could already have had the infection. However, Heald cautioned that this is "not an absolute number." Rather, he said, it is a "projection, an estimate that was based on the data that was available at the time."Asked if authorities should begin lifting restrictions in areas where people are less likely to get affected, Heald said it was a "difficult" question to answer because, while "in theory it's a great idea," in practice it may be harder to police.