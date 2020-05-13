© Dallas County Jail

© CBS News

CBS News obtained the arrest affidavit Tuesday for the two people accused of abusing a 6-year-old boy who was found with his hands tied behind his back inside a shed in Dallas.Police found the child behind the home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The boy told officers the alleged abuse started sinceThe child's grandmother Esmerelda Lira, 53, and her boyfriend, Jose Balderas, 66, were arrested.The child told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview that whenever his grandmother left the home,He had been tied up and locked in the shed around 10:30 p.m. the night of the arrests.He also said rats and insects were in the shed with him and thatBalderas told police he was aware of what Lira was doing to the child andBond for Lira is set at $100,000 and Balderas' bond is also $100,000.They both facing felony ​charges ​of endangering ​a child for placing him in ​imminent danger.