Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
Babylon Bee
Wed, 13 May 2020 15:29 UTC
The police called for Musk to come in quietly as they raided his Tesla factory, which he reopened in defiance of government orders.
"Hey, it's an imposter!" shouted an arresting officer as he attempted to tackle Musk but faceplanted on the concrete instead.
"He's getting away!" cried his partner as he gestured toward a rocket in its final countdown stages. "Get him!"
"You'll always remember today as the day you almost caught the great Elon Musk!" he cried as his SpaceX rocket took off toward Mars.
"Curse you, Musk!" the officers shouted, shaking their fists at the heavens.
In a transmission from space, Musk stated he will be moving all Tesla manufacturing to Mars effective immediately to escape California taxes and shutdowns and the constraints of archaic humanity.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- DOJ's Flynn filings renew focus on 'unusual' Susan Rice email during transition
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- New Title IX regulations aim to protect those falsely accused of sexual offenses
- May snow hits the UK, just as Met Office (and others) forecast 1,500 mile 'cool blob' lasting all summer
- The great geomagnetic storm of May 1921
- Germ warfare: The Pentagon's silent killers
- Snow in May in Southern Ontario, Canada
- Flash flooding kills 2 sisters, ages 7 and 3, in Utah canyon
- We could all be General Michael Flynn tomorrow
- Chancellor affirms professor's academic freedom after Arizona college panicked over test questions about Islamic terrorism
- French activist murdered by Afghan migrant he housed
- 3 dead after heavy rain causes landslides and floods in Guatemala
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- Opposing lockdown is NOT "profits before people"
- 29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, India
- French prosecutors open sex assault probe into ex-president d'Estaing
- Huawei goes FULL WOKE with black 'Covid-19 misinformation' panel to battle White House criticism
- 6.6-magnitude quake hits 169 km SE of Lata, Solomon Islands
- Germany has dealt a blow to the EU
- Bill Gates: 'I wish I had done more' to call attention to pandemic danger
- DOJ's Flynn filings renew focus on 'unusual' Susan Rice email during transition
- Germ warfare: The Pentagon's silent killers
- French prosecutors open sex assault probe into ex-president d'Estaing
- Germany has dealt a blow to the EU
- Bill Gates: 'I wish I had done more' to call attention to pandemic danger
- WHO condemns idea of herd immunity for Covid-19 as 'dangerous'
- US runs $737 billion April budget deficit - Treasury
- Leaked doc reveals UK gov plans to raise taxes, freeze wages and pensions, to pay for £300 billion lockdown costs
- Best of the Web: Rand Paul calls out Fauci over Covid-19 : 'You don't get to decide for all of us', lockdown is based on 'one wrong prediction after another'
- Joe Biden 'not ready to run': Ex-NBC Executive Tom Rogers
- Best of the Web: Viruses are the new terrorists: British PM introduces five-tier 'coronavirus alert system'
- Russia in lockstep: Putin 'eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions' (despite official numbers of Covid-19 cases increasing)
- Soros: 'I do not think anybody knows how capitalism will evolve' given the coronavirus pandemic
- Trump confirms ObamaGate is real
- Why have oil prices not collapsed currency into freefall? Thank Russia's levitating ruble
- Not enough blame to go around? Anti-China rhetoric kicks up a notch as WH official insists 'We are at war. Make no mistake'
- Bay of Fools: Three additional Silvercorp mercenaries arrested as part of 'Operation Gideon'
- 'Current health crisis revealed ideological bankruptcy of our leaders': Marine Le Pen slams govt as France eases quarantine
- Crash and burn: Biden on 'Good Morning America' says to believe all women, but not Tara Reade
- Thierry Meyssan: The transformation of societies due to Covid-19 hysteria heralds the militarisation of Europe
- New Title IX regulations aim to protect those falsely accused of sexual offenses
- We could all be General Michael Flynn tomorrow
- Chancellor affirms professor's academic freedom after Arizona college panicked over test questions about Islamic terrorism
- French activist murdered by Afghan migrant he housed
- Opposing lockdown is NOT "profits before people"
- Huawei goes FULL WOKE with black 'Covid-19 misinformation' panel to battle White House criticism
- Why does the mainstream media seem so desperate to keep the Coronavirus lockdowns going?
- The elites are conditioning you to live in a "smart city" - Resist It
- Actual racism: Jewish intermarriage is a 'danger' and 'tragedy' for Israel, says AJC thinker
- Best of the Web: Did European athletes catch coronavirus while competing at World Military Games in Wuhan in OCTOBER?
- German establishment blames lockdown protests on mystery 'far-right' forces
- Bitcoin ready for 'big bull run & best is yet to come,' director of business development tells RT's Keiser Report
- Ice cream shop closes one day after reopening due to patrons harassing workers
- Best of the Web: Militia mobilize to thwart arrest of 77-year-old Michigan barber who reopened his shop
- Judge says biological males in women's sports must be called 'transgender females,' while trying court case
- Interpol issues red notice for 'fugitive' Anne Sacoolas
- F-35s are still a $428 billion bundle of flaws despite latest fixes
- Iran says ready for prisoner swap with U.S. without preconditions
- Twitter anoints itself arbiter of coronavirus truth with pledge to label even 'disputed' & 'unverified' claims as disinfo
- Poland arrests four suspected ISIS militants
- The great geomagnetic storm of May 1921
- Waco - The Rules of Engagement: 1997 documentary
- Humans were in Europe earlier and had cultural interactions with Neanderthals, new fossil finds in Bulgaria reveal
- Ancient volcano discovered on Dutch seafloor
- Particle accelerator to help read Dead Sea Scrolls too fragile to unroll
- How ancient people preserve their foods
- Victory Day: Remembering the Great Patriotic War
- Why did Scotland's coastal, seafaring Picts avoid eating fish?
- New genomic portrait of pre-Columbian civilisations.
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- Flashback: 50 years ago today: Kent State massacre cover-up continues
- Possible lost henge discovered online as lockdown shuts onsite excavations
- How compassionate capitalism flourished in medieval Cambridge
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- New evidence reveals that giant meteorite impacts formed parts of the Moon's crust
- Two new supernovae spotted this month
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- New immune system discovery could end chronic organ rejection
- Scaly-foot gastropods: the iron-armored snails of the Indian Ocean
- In biology, incredible Intelligent Designs that amaze, amuse, and entertain
- Many published psychology experiments lack evidence of validity, study finds
- Mass death of elephant sized sloths poses murkey mystery
- Best of the Web: The brave new world of Bill Gates and Big Telecom
- Microorganisms in parched regions extract needed water from colonized rocks
- Electrical activity in living organisms mirrors electrical fields in atmosphere
- A mystery solved? Fast Radio Burst detected within Milky Way
- Best of the Web: Darwinism, Totalitarianism, and the Lockdown
- Beautiful high-res images of Jupiter reveal secrets of its wild storms
- Organic compounds essential for life found on Martian meteorites
- 'Jurassic Park' got it wrong: New study suggests raptors didn't hunt in packs
- New Comet C/2020 J1 (SONEAR)
- US Space Force prepares Orbital for launch, plans to 'host more experiments' than ever before
- "Blobs": Scientists think they know why magnetic poles wandering
- Is Comet SWAN fragmenting? Astronomers detect powerful outburst
- May snow hits the UK, just as Met Office (and others) forecast 1,500 mile 'cool blob' lasting all summer
- Snow in May in Southern Ontario, Canada
- Flash flooding kills 2 sisters, ages 7 and 3, in Utah canyon
- 3 dead after heavy rain causes landslides and floods in Guatemala
- 29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, India
- 6.6-magnitude quake hits 169 km SE of Lata, Solomon Islands
- May snowfall in Latvia
- May snowfall in Lithuania
- May snowfall in Germany
- Floods in Gironde and Landes after rain lashes south west France - up to 10 inches in 36 hours
- Record-low temperature, record-high snowfall for Waterloo Region, Ontario
- May snowfall in Grodno, Belarus
- Parts of Vermont, New Hampshire wake up to more snow
- Woman mauled to death by her own dog in Fox Lake, Illinois
- Tornado in Chihuahua, Mexico
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why are five continents below normal temperature in May?
- Heavy rain brings floods in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- M3.3 earthquake hits Rome as city emerges from lockdown
- May snowfall in Turkey
- Winter returns to southern and central Finland
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- The lockdown kills too: More people dying at home during UK lockdown
- Best of the Web: Russel Blaylock: Face masks pose serious risks to the healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- Best of the Web: The well-known hazards of coronavirus vaccines
- Three children in New York die of rare Kawasaki-like disease
- Best of the Web: Anxiety from reactions to Covid-19 will destroy at least seven times more years of life than can be saved by lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19: The Spearpoint For Rolling Out a 'New Era' of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines
- Vitamin D deficiency linked to COVID-19 deaths
- New studies show Vitamin D could be key factor in fighting Covid-19 infections
- New research shows coronavirus found in semen, raising questions of sexual transmission
- Best of the Web: A deadly game: 'Protect the NHS' policies may kill more Britons than Covid-19
- Half of Covid-19 patients in Ireland ICUs have heart disease
- Eyes clean themselves in much the same way as brains, mouse study shows
- Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows
- Different kinds of white fat are important in disease
- Germany's coronavirus cases may be 10 times higher than numbers reported, study claims
- Best of the Web: Modern vaccines, like modern government, are hindering normal human development: 'The Truth About Vaccines' docu-series - Episode 1
- Vaccine roundtable discussion with Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree and Bobby Kennedy
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
Quote of the Day
They call it "The American Dream," because you have to be asleep to believe it.
- George Carlin
Recent Comments
Typical government: First we change the regulations (NOT the laws) to make it easy to make big $ by making up lies about past sexcapades that...
Obama, Rice, then-FBI Director Comey, then-CIA Director Brennan, and then-Director of Natl Intelligence James Clapper. THERE'S the inverted...
Download, "Mycoplasmas - Stealth Pathogens" here [Link] A lovely collection of addressing such chronic fatigue: This single stealth pathogen has...
Of course, this will be listed as a Covid-19 death.
Yet again it’s we the public that has to pick up the astronomical bill generated by the utterly inept government. They make the mistake, we...