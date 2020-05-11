All of us started at the beginning.

It takes some time.

You don't have to be of a particular political or religious belief to be a prepper.

You don't have to be a tinfoil hat conspiracy theorist to be a prepper.

Don't stay someplace you're treated badly.

Now, how do you get started prepping?

What are you prepping for?

Tornados

Ice storms

Hurricanes

Blizzards

Wildfires

Evacuations

Earthquakes

Floods

Medications (try to get a month ahead on necessary meds if you can, even if it means paying out of pocket)

Special diets

Entertainment (what your 2-year-old finds fun and what your 14-year-old finds fun are very different)

Picky eaters (I recommend indulging picky eaters if you can - the middle of an emergency is not the time for stress-inducing arguments and familiar foods can help picky folks feel more in control)

Baby and toddler needs like diapers and wipes, as well as formula, and baby food if you use it

Pet supplies like food, kitty litter, carriers and leashes in case of evacuation, and any medication your pet takes

Stock up on water.

Use containers you have RIGHT NOW and fill them with water from the tap. Put the lid on and stash them away. Don't use milk jugs or juice jugs for drinking water, but you can use them for sanitation water in a pinch. If you can get your hands on some empty, clean 2-liter soda bottles, that will be perfect. We don't drink soda, so we have some of the 1-gallon water bottles from the store.

Food

See what you have. Go through your kitchen cupboards and see what you already have that could be used in an emergency. Things like nut butters, crackers, and other no-cook snacks are great options. Canned foods that only require heating are good as well. Instant rice or noodles can be added to your emergency supply. Group these items together on a special shelf or in a Rubbermaid container so that they are available when you need them. Figure out how long your supply would last your family before you go and purchase more. Figure out what shelf-stable items you need to add to balance out your supply. (Perhaps dried or canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, jerky, etc., would provide more nutrients and variety.)

A way to cook your food during a power outage

Woodstove or fireplace. If you heat with wood, you're a step ahead already, at least in the midst of a winter power outage. However, you won't want to fire up the woodstove to cook in the summer, particularly since you may already be battling the heat without a fan or air conditioner.

Sanitation

Baby wipes . You can never have enough baby wipes. Stock up on these for hand-washing after using the bathroom, before and after food prep, and before eating. They can also be used to wipe down surfaces. You can learn more about hand and surface hygiene when there is no running water HERE.

Disposable disinfecting wipes

Super absorbent paper towels

Basins

Baby wipes (These can be used for handwashing and personal hygiene.

Your regular spray cleaner (Ours is vinegar and orange essential oil)

Kitty litter. This soaks up messes and helps to absorb odor. (If your toilet won't flush because you're on a city sewer system, it can also be used as a makeshift toilet. This serious concern and how to make this toilet is discussed here.)

Heat

Woodstove or fireplace

Propane heater (I recommend the Mr. Buddy brand - it's safe to use indoors)

Kerosene heater

Natural gas fireplaces - the fan won't work but you may be able to thoroughly heat one room with these as long as the gas works.

Light

Garden stake solar lights

Long-burning candles

Kerosene lamp and fuel

Flashlights (don't forget batteries)

Hand crank or solar lantern

Don't forget matches or lighters

Tools and supplies

Lighter/waterproof matches

Batteries in various sizes

Manual can opener

Basic tools: Pliers, screwdriver, wrench, hammer

Duct tape

Superglue

Sewing kit

Bungee cords

Zip ties

First Aid kit

Other Stuff

You've got this!

Write a master list . Now, based on this article, go through and write a list of the things that you feel are important for your family's preparedness plan. Include the things that you already have. Organize your list by checking off the things you have.

