Tesla suing Alameda County and will move operations to Texas due to lockdown
Washington Examiner
Sat, 09 May 2020 14:55 UTC
Making the comments Saturday on Twitter, Musk tore into Alameda County's interim public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, and also said Tesla will move its operations in California to another state, calling the county's coronavirus restrictions the "final straw."
"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!" Musk said.
"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA," the SpaceX founder added.
Tesla had planned to resume operations at the plant on Friday, but that same day, Pan said the auto company didn't have "the green light" to open back up despite Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing retail and manufacturing to return.
Musk has been an opponent of some of the lockdown measures imposed during the pandemic. Last month, he tweeted, "FREE AMERICA NOW," and called for the reopening of state economies across the country. The entrepreneur has also said he doesn't believe the mortality rates published by the World Health Organization.
Reader Comments
its the medical bills associated with proving or disproving it as a hoax that worry me. do I dare take the chance of spending my reserves for something like this when we're headed into a depression? who's mark will i be? the medical establishments or my employers? either way im screwed, short or long term.
Musk losing %90 of his income will have more than enough reserves to keep going for years. I dont. the choices are do I die from the hoax or do i die from starvation because of the hoax? its the length of time between the two that i get to choose if i choose to play this game....
troublesome no matter how I see it.
