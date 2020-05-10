All witnesses claim that he was perfectly sane, simply outraged.
He was arrested by the Carabinieri (one of Italy's main law enforcement agencies) and sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he was bound to a bed for 4 days, drip fed and sedated.
The hospital refuses to give out any information.
According to Article 21 of the Italian Constitution:
"Everyone has the right to freely express his/her thoughts in speech, writing, and by other communication" and to Article 22: "Nobody may be forcefully submitted to medical treatment except as regulated by law. That law may in no case violate the limits imposed by the respect for the human being".