"We reiterate once again that the interim government has no link, commitment or responsibility to Silvercorp or its actions, as well as deny that President Guaido has signed an assumption contract with [the company]," Guaido's office said in a statement.Just a day earlier, the Washington Post published a "General Services Agreement" between Juan Guaido and Silvercorp USA.
The 41-page document can be read and downloaded in its entirety. It can be found both in Spanish and English.
The document has numerous signatures on it, but doesn't contain Guaido's signature.
Supposedly, the Venezuelan opposition, who are presumably Guaido's allies provided the document, with "the condition that one of the attachments be redacted."
Guaido's top adviser Juan Rendon admitted that he negotiated the deal, and his name does appear on the contract alongside other senior opposition members. Guaido did apparently sign a shorter "general services agreement," though that document does not specify what the deal was for.
The shorter document which features Guaido's signature is also available for review and download. [pdf]
Since the first batch of infiltrators was stopped on May 3rd, and then another group was stopped on May 4th, the story has been developing into a very ridiculous story.
The US mercenaries from Silvercorp that were arrested even tweeted that they were beginning their infiltration, even tagging US President Donald Trump in their post.
According to Guaido, however, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro fabricated the entire story while calling the leaked contract a fake, meant to generate a "false positive" justification to "kidnap and arrest" members of the opposition.
This would, however, mean that Washington Post, and other MSM outlets were fooled by Maduro's "lackeys" pretending to be opposition. At the same time, Jordan Goudreau, who admitted to orchestrating the infiltration attempt, and Guaido's own adviser Rendon also apparently are on Maduro's side.
This is developing into a proper Latin American "telenovela."
