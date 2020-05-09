snow
Enough snow to require chains.

4 May 2020 - The first snowfall of the year occurred in Bariloche, Argentina. (Almost 1 month before 2019 snow)

Rio Negro city of Bariloche this Monday it registered the first snow fall in some neighborhoods.

In this way, winter was brought forward a month with the first snowfall of the year. In 2019, the first snow fall was on the summit of the hills on April 5, although the city was covered in white on May 29.


Residents of Bariloche were surprised this Monday with the snowfall in a handful of neighborhoods, which in some cases recorded accumulation. Even the hills are already painted white and they warned that visibility is low.

On route 40 south the use of chains is mandatory.

