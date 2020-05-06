hail
Abha (Arabic: أَبْهَا‎, ʾAbhā) is the capital of 'Asir Region in SaudiArabia. It is situated 2,270 metres (7,450 feet) above sea level in the fertile Asir Mountains of south-western Saudi Arabia, near Asir National Park. Abha's mild climate makes it a popular tourist destination for Saudis.