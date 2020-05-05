The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism later this month, its premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday,The announcement comes as states across Germany ready plans to partially defrost an economy that went into lockdown in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that was then wreaking havoc in northern Italy.The lockdown measures have slowed the spread of the virus, whose reproduction rate has been drifting down for several days, leading to- despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's fear that this could trigger a second wave.At local government level,The federal government has extended controls along the frontier with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark until May 15 to help limit coronavirus transmissions.The umbrella group representing German industry, the BDI, warned in Bild newspaper thatAfter being the first of German state premiers to call for strict lockdown measures to contain the virus, Soeder's latest announcement makesFrom Wednesday, Bavaria will move from a policy of limiting people's comings and goings to one of limiting personal contact, he said, and it will once more be possible for families to visit elderly relatives, a group particularly at risk, in care homes.Soeder said beer gardens would open on May 18 in the wealthy Alpine state, with restaurants opening a week later, though with distancing requirements to minimise the risk of the coronavirus passing between guests."We will allow hotels and tourism from the Pentecost weekend, the 30th, but without saunas, wellness facilities or swimming pools," he told reporters.