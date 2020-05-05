© Ethan Anderson/Twitter



An Israeli settler who stoned a Palestinian mother to death has been allowed to return to the occupied West Bank settlement where he lives.The rock-throwing attack by the 16-year-old Jewish Israeli, who cannot be named due to a court-imposed gag order, and four others took place at Za'atara Junction, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, as Aisha and her husband Yaqoub Al-Rabi were driving past an illegal settlement, causing Al-Rabi to lose control of their car.The suspect "held a rock weighing close to two kilograms, with the intention of using it to harm Arab passengers, out of an ideological motive of racism and hostility toward Arabs everywhere", the indictment states.- even if they pose a threat to innocent Palestinians.Moreover, the suspect will be allowed to return to the West Bank settlement he lives in despite objections by state prosecutors. According to Haaretz, prosecutors feared the suspect's potential "link up with extremist elements".