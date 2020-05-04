From May 11, the date of the start of deconfinement, many Parisians will have to find their way back to the office. But for their children, the situation looks more complicated. In the capital, only 10% of schoolchildren will be able to be accommodated in their public schools, explained to Figaro Patrick Bloche, deputy mayor responsible for education."If we reach it (this digit, Note), it will already be very good, "added the deputy,This very limited reception - due to the numerous health measures to be implemented in schools -. Always according to Figaro, which is based on several estimates from school directors in the capital, 40% to 60% of Parisians would nevertheless like to put their children back in school as early as next week despite the still complicated health context.CP and CM2 classes will reopen first, in small groups, while schoolchildren of other levels should not find their way to their schools again in June. Some priority students, whether they are dropouts, whether they live in families in "great precariousness" or whether their parents are caregivers, teachers, traders or agents at RATP, will all be welcomed in their schools on May 11, said the rector of Paris, Gilles Pécout, at Figaro.A system that already worries parents of "non-priority" children being forced or wishing to return to work in the classroom., explains the newspaper.Anne Hidalgo is also one of the 300 mayors of Ile-de-France who signed the tribune addressed to Emmanuel Macron asking for the delay in the start of the new school year. Hundreds of city councilors explain that they cannot accommodate all of their pupils in compliance with health measures without putting children and teachers at risk.