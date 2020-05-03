Vienna International Airport
© REUTERS / Lisi Niesner
FILE PHOTO. Passengers arrive at Vienna International Airport.
Starting Monday, passengers arriving at Vienna International Airport will be offered an on-site Covid-19 test to avoid the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Austrian health officials require everyone arriving in the country by air to provide a health certificate ensuring they are not carrying the coronavirus. Without one issued no less than four days prior to arrival, travelers must sign up for two weeks of self-isolation. Starting Monday, there will be an alternative - an on-site express test with a three-hour wait before the results come through.

The same PCR express test will be available to people leaving Austria who may need a certificate to travel to another country with similar entry requirements or for other people who wish to be tested, the airport said on Sunday. The service costs €190 (about $210).

Austria is currently in the process of loosening its national coronavirus lockdown, with some non-essential businesses allowed to open after almost seven weeks of closure. The country reported almost 15,600 infections and almost 600 deaths linked to the pandemic.