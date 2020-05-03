© Getty

About 5p today, deputies responded to pond near Salt Cedar Ln, Kiawah Island, for report of alligator encounter w/ a woman. The woman has died. A deputy fatally shot and retrieved the gator. @SCDNR & coroner also responded. Incident is still under investigation. #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) May 1, 2020

Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.

Deputies in South Carolina shot and killed an alligator that fatally attacked a woman on Friday, authorities said.The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. The woman was already dead.A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the alligator and then retrieved its carcass to help in the ongoing investigation.The woman's identity has not been released.Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack.