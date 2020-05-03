The officers were called to a pond on Kiawah Island around 5 p.m. and saw the animal attack, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. The woman was already dead.
A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the alligator and then retrieved its carcass to help in the ongoing investigation.
About 5p today, deputies responded to pond near Salt Cedar Ln, Kiawah Island, for report of alligator encounter w/ a woman. The woman has died. A deputy fatally shot and retrieved the gator. @SCDNR & coroner also responded. Incident is still under investigation. #chsnews— ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) May 1, 2020
The woman's identity has not been released.
Authorities did not say if they knew what the woman or the alligator were doing before the attack.
This is the third fatal alligator attack in South Carolina in the past four years. A 90-year-old woman walked out of a Charleston nursing home in 2016 and was killed, while a 45-year-old woman walking her dog was fatally attacked on Hilton Head Island in August 2018.
Before those attacks, South Carolina had never recorded a person killed by an alligator.