It has become an iconic image of the COVID-19 pandemic — a family member waving to an elderly loved one through the window of their long-term care home. Even Ontario Premier Doug Ford has talked about his wife visiting her mother that way.But it will no longer be an option for families with loved ones in long-term care homes run by the City of Ottawa. In a memo this week, Dean Lett, director of long-term care for the city, asked families to stop visiting their loved ones at windows "to help ensure that physical distancing remains in place for all our residents."Diana Pepin, whose 89-year-old mother Viola Surkan lives at Peter D. Clark Long-Term Care in Centrepointe, said that her 92-year-old father visits his wife through the window most evenings before bed."It breaks my heart watching Karla standing outside the window in tears."In a statement, Lett said the decision to limit visits outside of the homes "is based on prioritizing the safety and health of residents and staff. We have experienced a number of situations where families have visited and have not respected the requirement for physical distancing as directed through public health agencies."Lett added that the city-run homes have deployed additional staff and increased access to technology to assist residents to keep in touch with their loved ones through Skype, phone calls, emails and letters."We know the lack of connection during the pandemic has been so difficult for families and residents," he said. "Families are encouraged to connect with staff to schedule regular opportunities to connect with their loved ones."Pepin said she had a hard time understanding the rationale for the decision and thought there might be concern about the possibility of infection through open windows. When she clarified with staff at the long-term care home where her mother lives, she was told the ruling applied to all windows.Nancy Devonport said her 93-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's disease and lives at Peter D. Clark, has been asking to see her. She said the staff have offered FaceTime sessions but both she and her mother find them awkward, so they have brought her close to the window so that she can wave to her mother through a second-floor window."I am quite dismayed that interacting by just looking at one another through a window is not permissible when these people are so very, very isolated and really see no one but caregivers," she said.Lorraine Thomas, whose 87-year-old husband Helairie Thomas also lives at Peter D. Clark, called the situation "heartbreaking."Lett said the decision to stop window visits was difficult, but added: "With the effects that we have seen the virus have on long-term care homes across the country, we have a responsibility to do everything possible to minimize the risks of COVID-19 from entering the homes and to protect the safety of residents and staff."The city operates four long-term care homes: Carleton Lodge, Centre d'accueil Champlain, Garry J. Armstrong and Peter D. Clark.Some staff at Garry J. Armstrong and Peter D. Clark have tested positive for COVID-19.