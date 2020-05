© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst; Reuters / Leah Millis



New DOJ documents pertaining to General Michael Flynn's case show that the FBI wanted to close a probe of him after finding nothing, only to be overruled by Peter Strzok and the 'insurance policy' cabal within the Bureau.The heavily-redacted documents handed over by the Department of Justice to Flynn's legal counsel on Wednesday were made public on Thursday as part of a motion to dismiss the case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, on grounds of egregious government misconduct."Don't close RAZOR," Strzok urges the official, whose name is redacted, as shown in the transcript of his message logs dated January 4, 2017.He then texts Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer he was having an affair with, that the case is still open and thanks the FBI's "utter incompetence" for the delay in closing it.McCabe is the "Andy" in whose office Strzok and Page discussed the "insurance policy" in the summer of 2016, in the unlikely case Trump - whom they despised, as evidenced by numerous other texts that have emerged - gets elected. That discussion took place on August 15, and the FBI opened a probe of Flynn the very next day.Documents revealed on Wednesday show correspondence between Strzok, Page and another FBI official, Bill Priestap, about Flynn - along with a handwritten note suggesting that the goal of the interview may have been "to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired."The Washington Post, however, reported otherwise - and Flynn was fired for allegedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence. Then he was indicted for lying to the FBI by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, and pleaded guilty when the prosecutors threatened to go after his son.