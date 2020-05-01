The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the United Kingdom is said to be conducting tests to determine whether an insect repellant could be used to kill COVID-19.Tests are underway at a laboratory in Porton Down, Wiltshire, to find out if citriodiol, the active ingredient in insect repellent which is known to be effective against some forms of coronavirus strain, will work against the strain that has resulted in the current pandemic.However, the move has raised concerns among MPs, with the SNP's Stewart McDonald writing on Twitter: "This move by @DefenceHQ is welcome, but it raises more questions than it answers."Why wasn't this product tested before it was issued, did it involve the MoD ethics committee and who, ultimately, signed this off?"McDonald is also understood to have asked to see the evidence the MoD based its conclusions on before deciding to use insect repellents.According to a letter he sent to the Ministry of Defence officials, he wrote: "If this is based on science, it is vital that the evidence is made public and all frontline workers are given the same advice."If there is no evidence that it will be effective, then the MoD must explain why this product is being issued, creating a false sense of security and putting lives at risk."Clarity on this matter is of the greatest urgency."It comes after Sky News reported last week that troops had been issued with an insect repellent spray, Mosi Guard, to offer an added layer of protection against the virus.The spray would be used in conjunction with other measures such as hand washing and social distancing.However, the Ministry of Defense has said it will not be part of a widespread roll out.The World Health Organization has said there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted by mosquitoes and that an insect repellent would be ineffective.An MoD spokesperson said: "Citriodiol is known to have anti-viral properties and has been used as a barrier against the SARS 1 virus."Its utility for protecting against COVID-19 is therefore being explored by the Ministry of Defence as an additional protective measure for personnel working on the response."Further work is required to determine its full effectiveness, acquisition and distribution."