Despite hours of searching, emergency crews have not found a missing child Thursday after four siblings died when they were swept away in the current of a swollen stream in Bath County.Five children and one adult were dumped in the water when a buggy pulled by a horse tried to cross a low-water bridge, according to Kentucky State Police. The boys and girls involved ranged in age from 1 to 12 years old, according to Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens.The buggy carried an Amish family of five children and their mother, Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby Rogers said Thursday.The mother was able to make it to the bank and call for help, Rogers and police said. By 1 a.m. Thursday, four of the children had been found dead.The family was the Hochstetler family, according to Jim Sichko, a priest in the Diocese of Lexington. He has settled the funeral expenses with the funeral home, he said in a statement."Out of deep respect for the Hochstetler Family and the Amish Community of Bath County, together with Michael R Gray Funeral Home, Michael R Gray owner, and Fr. Jim Sichko, Priest/Papal Missionary of Mercy, ALL Funeral Home expenses incurred have been settled," Sichko said. "May God be with this family/community as they grieve during this time."Rogers said the community has received kind words and support after the significant loss. One woman from another county called to say her county was grieving for the victims."She said she didn't sleep a wink last night and the folks she works with were the same way," he said. "It's really just a devastating thing to happen here, especially with everything that's happening already with the coronavirus. The Amish are a tight-knit family and community. Our hearts go out to them."State police Trooper Scott Ferrell said Thursday that authorities were notified of the accident about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. The buggy overturned when the horse lost its footing. The horse was not hurt in the accident.Owens confirmed drowning as the cause of death for the four children who have been found. He said rescue teams have worked "around the clock" since the accident happened to find all five children."I'd say there's probably about 300 people who are searching," he said. "... That's kind of how this community does when something happens. They all come together."There is a high water hazard sign posted near the area of the incident, Rogers said. He said there was heavy rain in the area for two or three hours Wednesday afternoon, and it caused flash flooding."We have places, and this is one of them, that get our first attention in a flood," he said.People offered prayers and condolences to the family after a family friend shared the news on Facebook.Many agencies helped state police in the search. Those included the Kentucky National Guard, Bath County sheriff's department, Owingsville police, Bath County EMS, Owingsville fire and rescue, Salt Lick Fire Department, Olympia Fire Department, Farmers Search and Rescue, Bath County emergency management, Morgan County Search and Rescue, Montgomery County Search and Rescue, Montgomery County sheriff's office, Montgomery County emergency management and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.Source: Lexington Herald Leader