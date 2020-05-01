Fireball map WA state
© American Meteor Society
Many people have reported spotting a fireball in the sky above parts of Washington on Thursday.

According to the American Meteor Society, reports came in of a fireball came in from Twisp, Moses Lake, Omak and Richland.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office also received several reports of a loud explosion or sonic boom-type noise being heard or felt across the county.

Several people in the Methow Valley reported seeing a green ball with a fire tale, possibly a meteor, flying over Twisp, according to the Sheriff's Office.