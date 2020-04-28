Ethiopia

Somalia

Social Media

#Ethiopia: Floods resulting from heavy rains in #DireDawa city killed four people pic.twitter.com/NSX0cHGWcq — FBC (Fana Broadcasting Corporate S.C.) (@fanatelevision) April 25, 2020

Flash floods and locusts are ravaging parts of eastern and southern Ethiopia 🇪🇹 & the Horn, as the battle against COVID19 continues. The simultaneous occurrence of these "biblical plagues" puts the livelihoods of millions at risk. pic.twitter.com/LQdoppUEwQ — Biruk Terrefe (@terrefebiruk) April 25, 2020

Extensive #floods have destroyed houses, crops, engine pumps and food in Lower Shabelle Region of the #Somalistate. The Towns of Qalaafo and Mustahil are greatly affected. Residents are reporting heavy loses and more rains are expected. Urgent support needed. #Ethiopia #Somali pic.twitter.com/H1bi38AWlC — ONLF (@ONLFofficial) April 26, 2020

At least 4 people have died in flash floods that struck in the city of Dire Dawa, Ethiopia, 24 April 2020. Several people have been injured.The flooding caused widespread damages to homes and infrastructure, although full damage assessments are yet to be completed. Two of the fatalities occurred when homes collapsed. Flooding struck after heavy rain caused the normally dry Dachata River that runs through the city to overflow.Heavy rain and flooding has been reported in southern parts of the country. Local observers said the Neri River broke its banks, flooding parts of Jinka in Debub Omo Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR) in the south west of the country.Further east, flooding was also reported along the Shabelle River in Ethiopia's Somali Region, with the towns of Kelafo and Mustahīl in the Gode Zone said to be among the worst affected.Heavy rain has also affected parts of Somalia. In a report of 27 April, the Somalia Water and Land Information Management Project (SWALIM) said "The 2020 Gu (April-June) seasonal rains continued to intensify across Somalia during the 4th week of April. Compared to the previous two weeks, there was a significant increase of rainfall in most parts of Somalia as well as the eastern Ethiopian highlands.The good rains received so far have continued to replenish water and pasture resources. An improvement in livestock body conditions and milk production has been reported as well. On the downside, parts of the country experienced flash flood and flooding has begun in the Juba and Shabelle rivers."SWALIM said flash flooding affected Bay and Bakool regions after heavy rains, affecting some IDP settlements within Baidoa town. Bur Hakaba, Baardale, Huddur and Qansadheere districts were the most affected. Moderate risk of flooding remain in this area.A high risk of flooding is foreseen along the Shabelle over the coming days. SWALIM said:This is only 0.50 m below the moderate flood risk level. The river level at Bulo Burti is 3.50 m, which is 1.5 m increase in the last 72 hours, and is 2.5 m below the moderate flood risk level; however, this is likely to increase rapidly in the next few days.