Out of Shadows Documentary: How The Media & Hollywood Manipulate & Control The People
Out Of Shadows
Mon, 27 Apr 2020 10:52 UTC
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It's been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there.
If you like the documentary, please share this video. You can support our team and future projects making a donation at outofshadows.org
Reader Comments
GREAT!
"This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of "woke" professionals." No.
I'd suggest,
"This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team ofR.C.
wokeawakened professionals."*
*For whatever reason, I'm flashing back to film, Fight Club:
"You can't have the whole 'brain'."Well, they can't have every usage of both 'awake' and 'woken.'
**
MARLA: I want brain parasites.RC
JACK: Okay. I'll take blood parasites and organic brain dementia --
MARLA: I want that.
JACK: You can't have the whole brain!
MARLA: So far, you have four and I only have two!
JACK: Then, take blood parasites. It's yours. Now we each have three. (snip)
MARLA: So, we each have three -- that's six. What about the seventh day? I want ascending
bowel cancer.
JACK (V.O.) The girl had done her homework.
Another limited hangout to crush dissent.
Get ready for a Digital Exodus on a huge scale. Maybe even biblical (couldn’t resist ;))
And all these protests that are being lined up will be made scapegoats for bringing the second wave. Even though I’m still waiting for the first!
I call these celebrities Light Beings because they transfer themselves from 3-d space to a 2-d imprint. They enact stories that simulate a potential reality on a relatively safe platform. T. In that reality even those whose character is sick, injured or dies on film can still get up and walk off set.
There seems to be an energetic exchange between the actor and the audience. Members of the audience can immerse and even lose themselves in this other dimension as they dreamily superimpose themselves into the position of the characters on film. I wonder if the actors are aware of this ‘possession’?
Actors have the potential to inform, educate and entertain the world.. I guess they could become fabulous spies too with the freedom to travel unquestioned world-wide.
What I sense happening these days is a breeching of boundaries between the world of 2-d and the world of 3-d.