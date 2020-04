© RIA Novosti



On April 25, 1945, Soviet and American troops warmly embraced each other at the Elbe in Germany. The friendship between the two superpowers that existed then needs to be revived if the world's greatest problems are to be solved.It's one World War II anniversary that, if you live outside of Russia, you probably haven't heard of.But it really happened. The Americans actually arrived on the Elbe weeks before the Soviet troops did. They could have gone on to Berlin themselves, but waited. "Once they recognized us, we were all buddies," one Cpl James J. McDonnell recalled . "We couldn't speak Russian, and they couldn't speak English, but the hugs and handshakes said it all."The photo of Soviet soldier Lt Alexander Sylvashko and his new American buddy Lt William Robertson greeting each other in front of a sign saying 'East Meets West' went viral. The two men's friendship was not just for the cameras - it became a lasting one.Whatever happened to the spirit of that April day 75 years ago? Within a few years, the Cold War had begun. Perhaps if Roosevelt had lived things would have been different. Nothing is inevitable until it happens, the old saying goes, and in 1945 it wasn't cast in stone that the US and the Soviet Union would become enemies.In the UK that year, a horse called Russian Hero won the Grand National. Pro-Russian sentiments were still strong among the general public, but the power elites now had other ideas.By 1950, Elbe Day already seemed a very distant memory. And, poignantly, in the 1950 Grand National, Russian Hero fell at the very first fence.But Stalin's defensive steps were interpreted as aggressive ones and the establishment of a military-industrial-security complex in the US ensured that the Cold War endured. And still it endures, even though communism - and the Soviet Union - are long gone.We see that in the relentless media attacks on Russia. We also see it in the rewriting of Second World War history - portraying the Soviet Union, which suffered more than any other country from Nazi aggression, as a joint agressor, and making no mention of the 27 million Soviet citizens killed in the conflict.Many hoped Trump would be the man to 'reset,' and Obama before him, but both ended up actually doing the opposite.