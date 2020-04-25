Tim has on journalist Whitney Webb to discuss Epstein, Bill Gates, China, and America becoming a surveillance state. Whitney, with permission from Maria Farmer, plays small clips from a 3.5 hour interview recently recorded, that in Whitney's opinion changed her perspective on the Epstein case.Note for people watching the video: when playing the clips Whitney would instruct me what time stamps I would have to find from her 3.5 hour interview, so that's why there are jump cuts. At one point as well Whitney had to stop the interview to deal with something and we went right back to the pre-recorded call. None of what you heard in the Farmer phone call is edited to be misconstrued or sensationalized.