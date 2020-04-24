© Quotefancy, Youtube

True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing. The greatest blessings of mankind are within us and within our reach. A wise man is content with his lot, whatever it may be, without wishing for what he has not." ― Seneca

Memento Mori: Remember That You Will Die

"This is our big mistake: to think we look forward to death. Most of death is already gone. Whatever time has passed is owned by death." - Seneca

Value Your Time More Than Your Possessions

"People are frugal in guarding their personal property; but as soon as it comes to squandering time they are most wasteful of the one thing in which it is right to be stingy." — Seneca

Be Ruthless To The Things That Don't Matter

"How many have laid waste to your life when you weren't aware of what you were losing, how much was wasted in pointless grief, foolish joy, greedy desire, and social amusements — how little of your own was left to you. You will realize you are dying before your time!" — Seneca

Put Your Day Up For Review

"Of all the people only those are at leisure who make time for philosophy, only they truly live."-Seneca

Do It Now

What Time Off Is For

"Leisure without study is death — a tomb for the living person." — Seneca

5 SENECA QUOTES ABOUT TIME MANAGEMENT

"Often a very old man has no other proof of his long life than his age." — Seneca

"It is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste a lot of it. Life is long enough, and a sufficiently generous amount has been given to us for the highest achievements if it were all well invested. But when it is wasted in heedless luxury and spent on no good activity, we are forced at last by death's final constraint to realize that it has passed away before we knew it was passing. So it is: we are not given a short life but we make it short, and we are not ill-supplied but wasteful of it... Life is long if you know how to use it." — Seneca

"Two elements must therefore be rooted out once for all, - the fear of future suffering, and the recollection of past suffering; since the latter no longer concerns me, and the former concerns me not yet." - Seneca

"You live as if you were destined to live forever, no thought of your frailty ever enters your head, of how much time has already gone by you take no heed. You squander time as if you drew from a full and abundant supply, though all the while that day which you bestow on some person or thing is perhaps your last." — Seneca

"Even though you seize the day, it still will flee; therefore, you must vie with time's swiftness in the speed of using it, and, as from a torrent that rushes by and will not always flow, you must drink quickly." — Seneca