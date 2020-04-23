© AFP/Denis Charlet

Twitter is taking down comments inciting "harmful activity," specifically calls to destroy wireless equipment stemming from a conspiracy theory that linked 5G to the coronavirus.The move follows social media calls that have resulted in attacks on 5G towers in some European countries.Twitter's update is the latest in an effort by social media platforms to curb rampant misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.In a blog post, Twitter said it was refining its policy to deal with the latest incidents.It will remove "unverified claims" what could lead to the destruction or damage of critical infrastructure, "widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," the statement said.The 5G conspiracy theory has prompted the British government to step in to debunk the claim, which was promoted by an ITV news presenter.Source: Agence France-Presse