Gold, they said, was a useless 'pet rock' you dig out of a hole and store in a vault. Now the tables have turned.

As gold becomes harder to source, I predict many in the market looking for a safe haven will switch to Bitcoin.

It is "ironic" that gold, once dismissed as a useless liability by many top economists and investors, is "now considered an asset" as its price surges amid the Covid-19 crisis, former Wall Street stockbroker Max Keiser told RT.For years, high-profile bankers and investors insisted that "uncollateralized, paper fiat money is great because you can print trillions of it without consequences" to boost the economy and stock market, Keiser, who hosts the Keiser Report on RT, explained.To deal with the disaster of "trash fiat money" choking the global economy, a new gold standard will need to be introduced "and to make it work, we will see gold's price top $10,000 per ounce."While gold has maintained its purchasing power for millennia, every paper money scheme invented for centuries "has either disappeared completely" or lost a huge amount of purchasing power, Keiser recalled.Asked whether gold is the market's safest asset in the current climate, Keiser said gold has been "the preeminent safe haven for thousands of years" but with the introduction of Bitcoin, there is a hard-money substitute for gold "that doesn't require third-party verification, that's more portable, and easier to use."Keiser also said that other precious metals, like silver, platinum or palladium, "move in concert" with gold, but none are as universally accepted."Only Bitcoin is equal to gold if you are looking for an alternative," he said.